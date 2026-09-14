Mudslides close Highway 133 and Maroon Creek Road

This is a developing news story and may be updated with additional information.

Mudslides and a downed power line closed Highway 133 and Maroon Creek Road on Monday.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, both Highway 133 near Redstone and Maroon Creek Road at the 7 mile mark remained closed. No injuries were reported due to either mudslide.

Pitkin and Garfield County officials announced the closures over emergency alert systems. Garfield County officials didn’t specify the cause of the downed power line, but Pitkin County officials told the Aspen Daily News that the mudslide at Maroon Creek Road was caused by heavy rain.

Maroon Creek Road is the only entrance to the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area. U.S. Forest Service officials at the scene Monday told the Aspen Daily News that the hiking and camping area would be closed for at least the day.

In the morning, a downed powerline briefly closed Highway 133 near Roaring Fork High School (Mile Marker 66.5).

Then later in the afternoon, Highway 133 closed again, this time at Mile Marker 53 near the north Redstone entrance, due to a mudslide. As of 2 p.m. Monday, it remained closed.

The Aspen Daily News’ Drew Shaw contributed to this reporting.