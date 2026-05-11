How I Built This
Guy Raz interviews the world’s best-known entrepreneurs to learn how they built their iconic brands. In each episode, founders share intimate moments of doubt and failure, and insights on their eventual success. How I Built This is a master-class on innovation, creativity, leadership and how to navigate challenges of all kinds.
Find this show and previous episodes here.
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Room & Board: John Gabbert. A Broken Deal, a Family Rift, and the Birth of a Furniture GiantJohn Gabbert built a massive furniture brand. But in order to do it, he had to defy his family. John grew up working at his dad’s furniture store in the suburbs of Minneapolis. It sold classic, American-made furniture, with flowery prints and curved legs. But in 1972, John took a life-changing trip to Sweden, where he discovered an obscure store called IKEA. It was selling an entirely different type of furniture: simple, modern, and inexpensive, with a manufacturing process they controlled. To John, it looked like the future of furniture. The only problem, his dad didn’t agree. That disagreement led to a 10-year family rift—but also a new business. In 1980—zafter a deal to buy out his dad broke down—John spun out his own furniture brand, Room & Board. Today, it sells hundreds of millions of dollars of furniture in its own classic designs, mostly made by small American manufacturers. This is the story of how John did it, without outside investors, and without chasing growth for growth’s sake.What You’ll LearnWhy the right thing for your business might be the hardest thing for your familyHow John connected with young boomers—not their parents The key to long-term success: growing slow and saying “no”Why John refused private equity moneyWhy Room & Board transitioned to employee ownershipTimestamps:00:06:10 - Gabberts: flowery furniture in a fake living room00:09:41 - Becoming president of the family business at age 2300:13:33 - A fateful trip to IKEA in Sweden: “That's what the future needed to be”00:18:36 - John tries to buy out the family business… until his dad backs out00:35:47 - Design inspiration from modern art—and steel frames00:46:38 - Why making furniture in America makes sense00:55:27 - Investors come to call… and John says no01:01:48 - The decision that transferred ownership to employeesThis episode was produced by Chris Maccini with music composed by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by Neva Grant with research help from Rommel Wood. Our engineers were Patrick Murray and Kwesi Lee. Follow How I Built This:Instagram → @howibuiltthisX → @HowIBuiltThisFacebook → How I Built ThisFollow Guy Raz:Instagram → @guy.razYoutube → guy_razX → @guyrazSubstack → guyraz.substack.comWebsite → guyraz.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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Advice Line with Jonah Peretti of BuzzfeedToday’s callers: Anthony from Miami considers the best method to grow his pop-up outdoor movie theater business. Then Andrew in San Francisco asks how to set his cat wrestling toy apart from competitors. Finally, Melissa in Massachusetts seeks strategies for getting busy parents excited about her healthy frozen muffins. Plus, Jonah shares what’s next for Buzzfeed as the company marks 20 years of business.Thank you to the founders of Motion Flix, CATSUMO, and Unrefined Foods for joining us on the show.If you’d like to be featured on a future Advice Line episode—where Guy and former show guests take questions from early-stage founders—leave us a one-minute message that tells us about your business and a specific question you’d like answered. Send a voice memo to hibt@id.wondery.com or call 1-800-433-1298. And be sure to listen to Buzzfeed’s founding story as told by Jonah on the show in 2017. This episode was produced by Katherine Sypher with music by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by Casey Herman. Our audio engineer was Kwesi Lee.You can follow HIBT on X & Instagram and sign up for Guy's free newsletter at guyraz.com and on Substack.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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Beautycounter: Gregg Renfrew. She Built Beautycounter to $1B… Then Got Fired From Her Own CompanyGregg Renfrew started a movement by making better-for-you cosmetics, then enlisted an army of women to build the business through direct sales. But after selling Beautycounter, she was pushed out of the company she created.Then she got to do something almost no founder gets to do: She bought her company back. Then lost it again. Then took the risky step of rebuilding it into a new brand, now called Counter. This is a story about ambition, humility, and second chances. Gregg learned her first lessons by launching an early online wedding registry and selling it to Martha Stewart. She briefly led a clothing company and was summarily fired—by messenger.In this candid conversation, Gregg talks about the bold innovation she brought to the beauty industry, and the lessons she learned from working with difficult people—including, at times, herself. What You’ll Learn:How to build a movement—not just a productThe hidden risks of “growth at all costs”Why direct sales (done right) can outperform traditional DTCThe emotional toll of being fired from your own companyHow to rebuild your identity after losing your businessWhat it takes to come back—and do it differently the second timeTimestamps:(00:06:15) – Selling Xerox machines and getting doors slammed in her face(00:08:09) – The early inspiration for an online wedding registry.(00:16:44) – The brutal lesson of the dot-com crash: “growth at all costs”(00:21:58) – Standing up to Martha Stewart: “I was cocky.” (00:23:51) – Getting fired as CEO… by messenger… in front of her team(00:32:47) – The moment she realized the beauty industry had a massive gap(00:35:25) – “Clean beauty didn’t exist”—and why that made it so hard(00:47:04) – Building a 60,000-person sales force, scaling to hundreds of millions in sales(00:46:40) – Selling Beautycounter for $1B… and losing control months later(01:00:13) – The emotional aftermath of being pushed out—and what came nextThis episode was produced by John Isabella with music composed by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by Neva Grant with research help from Noor Gill. Our engineers were Patrick Murray and Jimmy Keeley.Follow How I Built This:Instagram → @howibuiltthisX → @HowIBuiltThisFacebook → How I Built ThisFollow Guy Raz:Instagram → @guy.razYoutube → guy_razX → @guyrazSubstack → guyraz.substack.comWebsite → guyraz.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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Advice Line with David Neeleman of JetBlueToday’s callers: Barbara in Massachusetts wonders how her nutrition education theater company might live on past her own involvement. Then Jeff in Illinois looks to carry the momentum from his Ninja Warrior-inspired gyms to form a professional league around the sport. And Vince in Virginia weighs the risks from introducing new SKUs for his men’s organic underwear brand.Plus, David breaks down the resource management necessary to keep an airline aloft as rising fuel prices grip the industry.Thank you to the founders of FoodPlay Productions, Ultimate Ninjas, and Gotchies for being a part of our show.If you’d like to be featured on a future Advice Line episode, leave us a one-minute message that tells us about your business and a specific question you’d like answered. Send a voice memo to hibt@id.wondery.com or call 1-800-433-1298.And be sure to listen to JetBlue’s founding story as told by David in 2019.This episode was produced by Sam Paulson with music by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by Casey Herman. Our audio engineer was Kwesi Lee.You can follow HIBT on X & Instagram and sign up for Guy’s free newsletter at guyraz.com or on Substack.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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Shep and Ian Murray: Vineyard Vines. A Stale Product Transforms into a Lifestyle Brand.In the late 1990s, Shep and Ian Murray looked at a shrinking category–men’s ties–and saw an opportunity: a necktie isn’t just functional. It’s expressive. It can signal identity, taste, aspiration. With no fashion experience and no outside investors, the Murray brothers started making colorful ties inspired by their childhoods in Martha’s Vineyard — tiny whales, sailboats, island street signs. What began as a small, improbable tie business grew into Vineyard Vines: a half-billion-dollar lifestyle brand with more than 100 stores and major department store distribution. In this episode, Shep and Ian talk about why they quit their stable jobs to turn a sleepy product into a national brand, which began as a family business and remains so to this day. What you’ll learn: Why a great business can start in a category that everyone thinks is dyingHow to build distribution when you have no roadmap and few connections What bootstrapping teaches founders that outside capital often doesn’tHow improvised marketing can create outsized attentionKnowing the difference between a fashion brand and a “brand” brandTimestamps: 00:10:22 - The brothers both hate their desk jobs: “How was your day?” “It sucked.” 00:11:20 - Vineyard Vines starts on a family trip, with a nudge from a hotel manager00:13:46 - Early designs: whales, fish, jeeps, street signs 00:25:39 - Finally quitting their jobs– they’re thrilled, their parents–not so much00:30:42 - Landing their first order for $1800. “We’re never gonna have to work anymore!”00:34:40 - The brand gets a boost from a PR stunt during the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal00:47:00 - The “Get to $5 million” mentor advice that kept them focused 00:49:23 - The brothers open their first store - and realize they have a lot to learn 01:01:18 - The 2008 financial crisis, and the brutal inventory decisions that help save the business01:09:06 - Why stepping back from the CEO role didn’t work — and what it taught them about brand cultureThis episode was produced by Kerry Thompson with music composed by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by Neva Grant with research help from Casey Herman. Follow How I Built This:Instagram → @howibuiltthisX → @HowIBuiltThisFacebook → How I Built ThisFollow Guy Raz:Instagram → @guy.razYoutube → guy_razX → @guyrazSubstack → guyraz.substack.comWebsite → guyraz.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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Advice Line with Eric Ryan of Method returnsToday’s callers: Christina from California wonders how to build trust with her fragrance brand formulated without allergens. Then, James, also from California, assesses how he can create more brand awareness for his kids' flip flop company. And Ben from Florida evaluates whether he should raise outside capital for his light-up jewelry products. Plus, Eric’s philosophy on identifying strong founders and the brands now that he’s moved from being an entrepreneur to being an investor. Thank you to the founders of Havyn, Pidgin Toes, and Reserved for Humans for being a part of our show.If you’d like to be featured on a future Advice Line episode—where Guy and former show guests take questions from early-stage founders—leave us a one-minute message that tells us about your business and a specific question you’d like answered. Send a voice memo to hibt@id.wondery.com or call 1-800-433-1298.And be sure to listen to Method’s founding story as told by Eric Ryan and Adam Lowry on the show in 2018. This episode was produced by Noor Gill with music by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by Casey Herman. Our audio engineer was Cena Loffredo.You can follow HIBT on X & Instagram and sign up for Guy's free newsletter at guyraz.com and on Substack.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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KIND bars: Daniel Lubetzky. From peace in the Middle East to a $5 billion snack barWhat if the thing you care about most ... might be what’s holding your business back?Daniel Lubetzky didn’t leave his law job to build a straightforward business. He left it to build a company he believed would support peace in the Middle East. Daniel named it, aptly, PeaceWorks. It partnered with Israeli and Arab businesses across the region to make and sell gourmet foods—together.But Daniel ran into a big problem: he discovered that lots of people don’t shop for a “cause”. Most people buy things they like—especially when it comes to food.Soon, Daniel was scrambling to find new revenue streams to support PeaceWorks. When he got the chance to sell an Australian snack bar in the U.S., he jumped on it—and did really well! But when Daniel's ONE big retailer dropped it, profits tanked.Daniel faced a brutal choice: Walk away… or start over.What came next was a leap of faith. He decided to create his OWN bar. It was almost completely unlike the competition at the time: It was made of whole nuts, fruits, sea salt, and a little chocolate—all easy to see in a novel, transparent wrapping. Daniel named his company KIND, and when he sold it to Mars in 2020, it was valued at $5 billion!This is a story about why mission alone doesn't sell, how failure forces clarity, and the moment every founder faces when they must decide: Do I keep going ... or do I quit?What you’ll learn:Why customers don’t buy your mission—they buy your productThe hidden danger of being “too purpose-driven”How to pivot without abandoning what matters to youWhy control over manufacturing can make or break your businessThe surprising power of retail placement (and why checkout counters changed everything)How scarcity thinking can limit growth—even when you’re winningWhy saying “yes” to the wrong opportunity (like Walmart too early) can hurt youTimestamps:00:06:18 – “It really did shape almost all of my decisions”: How Daniel's father survived the Holocaust and built a new life in Mexico00:17:40 – A landmark meeting of world leaders—and a dramatic career change00:19:30 – From a bankrupt sun-dried tomato spread to PeaceWorks00:24:29 – “They think you're adorable”: Why a mission isn’t enough to grow a business00:30:59 – Overnight collapse: Finding a big, new revenue stream—then losing it00:36:47 – The creation of the KIND bar00:47:36 – “You couldn't say no to Walmart”: Entering big box too early00:49:28 – The investment that pulled Daniel away from PeaceWorks00:55:43 – Starbucks and sampling: How KIND became a household name01:03:05 – An acquisition worth billions01:06:25 – Daniel's new mission: Builders vs. destroyersThis episode was produced by Alex Cheng with music by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by Andrea Bruce with research help from Noor Gill. Our engineers were Maggie Luthar and Robert Rodriguez.Follow How I Built This:Instagram → @howibuiltthisX → @HowIBuiltThisFacebook → How I Built ThisFollow Guy Raz:Instagram → @guy.razYoutube → guy_razX → @guyrazSubstack → guyraz.substack.comWebsite → guyraz.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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Advice Line with Chieh Huang of BoxedToday’s callers: Alec from California wonders if it’s time to bring production for his beef tallow skincare brand out of his kitchen to a co-manufacturer. Then, Jessica from California has a hit horse care product on her hands: is a major pet distributor a dream partnership or a brand-killer? And Eli in Minnesota is curious if he should tweak his signature anti-inflammatory coffee blend for bulk brewing or protect the original taste?Plus, Chieh reflects on his exit from Boxed and how his latest venture, Pelgo, helps people through similarly significant career transitions.Thank you to the founders of Surfing Cow, Tail Cinch, and Makor Coffee for being a part of our show.If you’d like to be featured on a future Advice Line episode—where Guy and former show guests take questions from early-stage founders—leave us a one-minute message that tells us about your business and a specific question you’d like answered. Send a voice memo to hibt@id.wondery.com or call 1-800-433-1298. And be sure to listen to the founding story of Boxed as told by Chieh on the show in 2021. This episode was produced by Rommel Wood with music by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by John Isabella. Our audio engineer was Robert Rodriguez. You can follow HIBT on X & Instagram and sign up for Guy's free newsletter at guyraz.com and on Substack.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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iRobot: Colin Angle. How The Roomba Became a Household IconColin Angle didn’t start out trying to clean people’s floors.He started out trying to shape the future–with robots. In the early days of iRobot, there was no business model. No steady funding. No clear customer.Just a belief that robotic technology would one day make the world a better place. In the early days, the company built babbling toy dolls for Hasbro, and roving bomb-detectors for the military.But for more than a decade… nothing truly took off. Until one idea—a robot vacuum—finally did. With the Roomba, iRobot created a category from scratch, and a product that felt almost like a member of the family. Tens of millions of units sold, and the Roomba became part of popular culture. But to avoid stagnation, iRobot had to sell to a bigger company. When a lucrative deal with Amazon fell through, the company hit a wall–and never recovered. This is a story about building a business in survival mode, creating a household icon, and eventually getting bested by forces beyond your control. What You’ll Learn How to launch a company when you’re not sure who your customers areWhy iRobot engineers underestimated marketing (and paid for it later)How piles of Cheerios helped sell the RoombaHow iRobot shored up customer loyalty when the Roomba faltered Why even a hero product is not enough to sustain a companyHow competition–and regulation–can unravel a businessTimestamps 7:25 - “What have you built?”: The robotics lab job application.12:25 - iRobot’s early business model: contracts, not consumers.25:05 - Breaking into the toy market: The doll with a mind of its own.36:10 - A key cleaning insight: people will pay hundreds—but only if it vacuums.39:10 - The office Cheerios demo that won a retailer.44:20 - A soaring launch, then stagnation: 250,000 vacuums stuck in inventory.46:10 - The ad (for Pepsi!) that turbocharged Roomba. 55:55 - The need to diversify: robotic scrubbers, mops, pool cleaners? 58:00 - The $1.7 billion offer from Amazon–and how it unraveled.1:03:40 - Life after Roomba. This episode was produced by Katherine Sypher with music composed by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by Neva Grant with research help from Noor Gill. Our engineers were Patrick Murray and Kwesi Lee. Follow How I Built This:Instagram → @howibuiltthisX → @HowIBuiltThisFacebook → How I Built ThisFollow Guy Raz:Instagram → @guy.razYoutube → guy_razX → @guyrazSubstack → guyraz.substack.comWebsite → guyraz.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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Advice Line with Steve Ells of ChipotleToday’s callers: Rebecca from Australia wants to make her small-batch spirits stand out in a crowded market. Then, Sri from England wonders how to balance commercial and humanitarian interests for her heated mats. And John from Pennsylvania hopes to reach younger customers with his Italian wines despite declining alcohol consumption. Plus, Steve talks about the evolving role of robots in food service—and how he hopes to find his next rocketship in a fresh take on the sandwich shop.Thank you to the founders of Streaky Bay Distillers, Mat Zero, and Cantina Di Rosina for being a part of our show.If you’d like to be featured on a future Advice Line episode—where Guy and former show guests take questions from early-stage founders—leave us a one-minute message that tells us about your business and a specific question you’d like answered. Send a voice memo to hibt@id.wondery.com or call 1-800-433-1298. And be sure to listen to Chipotle’s founding story as told by Steve on the show in 2017. This episode was produced by Chris Maccini with music by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by John Isabella. Our audio engineer was Robert Rodriguez.You can follow HIBT on X & Instagram and sign up for Guy's free newsletter at guyraz.com and on Substack.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.