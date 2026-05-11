How I Built This

KIND bars: Daniel Lubetzky. From peace in the Middle East to a $5 billion snack bar

What if the thing you care about most ... might be what’s holding your business back?Daniel Lubetzky didn’t leave his law job to build a straightforward business. He left it to build a company he believed would support peace in the Middle East. Daniel named it, aptly, PeaceWorks. It partnered with Israeli and Arab businesses across the region to make and sell gourmet foods—together.But Daniel ran into a big problem: he discovered that lots of people don’t shop for a “cause”. Most people buy things they like—especially when it comes to food.Soon, Daniel was scrambling to find new revenue streams to support PeaceWorks. When he got the chance to sell an Australian snack bar in the U.S., he jumped on it—and did really well! But when Daniel's ONE big retailer dropped it, profits tanked.Daniel faced a brutal choice: Walk away… or start over.What came next was a leap of faith. He decided to create his OWN bar. It was almost completely unlike the competition at the time: It was made of whole nuts, fruits, sea salt, and a little chocolate—all easy to see in a novel, transparent wrapping. Daniel named his company KIND, and when he sold it to Mars in 2020, it was valued at $5 billion!This is a story about why mission alone doesn't sell, how failure forces clarity, and the moment every founder faces when they must decide: Do I keep going ... or do I quit?What you’ll learn:Why customers don’t buy your mission—they buy your productThe hidden danger of being “too purpose-driven”How to pivot without abandoning what matters to youWhy control over manufacturing can make or break your businessThe surprising power of retail placement (and why checkout counters changed everything)How scarcity thinking can limit growth—even when you’re winningWhy saying “yes” to the wrong opportunity (like Walmart too early) can hurt youTimestamps:00:06:18 – “It really did shape almost all of my decisions”: How Daniel's father survived the Holocaust and built a new life in Mexico00:17:40 – A landmark meeting of world leaders—and a dramatic career change00:19:30 – From a bankrupt sun-dried tomato spread to PeaceWorks00:24:29 – “They think you're adorable”: Why a mission isn’t enough to grow a business00:30:59 – Overnight collapse: Finding a big, new revenue stream—then losing it00:36:47 – The creation of the KIND bar00:47:36 – “You couldn't say no to Walmart”: Entering big box too early00:49:28 – The investment that pulled Daniel away from PeaceWorks00:55:43 – Starbucks and sampling: How KIND became a household name01:03:05 – An acquisition worth billions01:06:25 – Daniel's new mission: Builders vs. destroyersThis episode was produced by Alex Cheng with music by Ramtin Arablouei. It was edited by Andrea Bruce with research help from Noor Gill. Our engineers were Maggie Luthar and Robert Rodriguez.Follow How I Built This:Instagram → @howibuiltthisX → @HowIBuiltThisFacebook → How I Built ThisFollow Guy Raz:Instagram → @guy.razYoutube → guy_razX → @guyrazSubstack → guyraz.substack.comWebsite → guyraz.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.