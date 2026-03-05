Wildcard
Saturdays 1-2 p.m.
Life’s too short for small talk. Rachel gets right to the questions that matter most. Once a week, famous guests pull questions from a deck of cards and open up about the kind of stuff we all think about but rarely say out loud. Actors, authors, and thinkers are prompted to talk about everything from their insecurities and dreams to grief and God. Named one of the 10 best podcasts of 2024 by The New York Times, Wild Card stands out among celebrity interview podcasts. When modern life feels chaotic or overwhelming, listen to Wild Card for a joyful, grounding reminder of our shared humanity.
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Anne Lamott says she felt drawn to writing almost like it was a call to become a monk. She has also felt called to teach others how to write, to help them organize their thoughts on the page and to keep their priorities in check. “You’re not going to get self-respect from being published,” she tells Rachel. Her newest book, co-written with her husband Neal Allen, is called “Good Writing.”To listen sponsor-free and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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After decades of releasing new albums every few years, Amy Grant went mostly quiet for the past decade. In the time since her last album of original songs in 2013, she’s survived several harrowing medical emergencies. Now she’s back with a new album, “The Me That Remains.” She tells Rachel she felt she was doing her audience a disservice by not writing about this phase of life.To listen sponsor-free and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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Get your tickets for Wild Card live in Los Angeles with special guest Tracee Ellis Ross on May 7! Lena Dunham tells Rachel that for much of her 20s and 30s, she took a vacation from who she was as a child. These days, though, she says she’s much more in touch with that part of her life. Her new book, “Famesick,” chronicles those tumultuous years during the rise of her hit show, “Girls.” In this episode, Dunham shares what she learned from struggling with stardom and chronic illness. To listen sponsor-free and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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Bob Odenkirk says he was never supposed to be an action hero, but he’s grateful for the way his career has turned out. Starting out as a sketch comedian, he never could have foreseen roles like Saul Goodman in “Better Call Saul” or Sheriff Ulysses in his newest film, “Normal.” He tells Rachel he takes none of it for granted, as he retraces his path from his humble Illinois roots. To listen sponsor-free and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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From "O Brother, Where Art Thou" to "Watchmen" to "Poker Face,” Tim Blake Nelson is the actor you call when you want a character’s face to tell a lifetime of stories. But Nelson’s storytelling isn't limited to acting; lately, he's turned to writing novels, including his latest book, “Superhero: A Novel.” He talks to Rachel about his delinquent childhood in Tulsa and the dangers of prioritizing the present. To listen sponsor-free and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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George Saunders isn’t sure what he believes about the afterlife, but he knows it’s fertile soil for a good story. In his latest novel “Vigil,” he explores questions of judgement, redemption and our ability to change. And at this stage of his career, Saunders is reflective about his own path, what he’s built through hard work and what he still longs for.To listen sponsor-free and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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In his stand-up, films and TV shows, Julio Torres considers the beauty and absurdity of the structures that make up the world around him, and tries to make sense of them. In his latest HBO special, "Color Theories," he explores the interior lives of colors. He spoke with Rachel about how his existential dread has changed over time and his excitement for the outfits he’ll wear in his old age. To listen sponsor-free and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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Christina Applegate doesn't need anyone's pity or approval. That’s the takeaway from her new memoir, "You With the Sad Eyes." She looks back at some of the toughest moments in her life, from abusive relationships to her recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis. But she also shares with Rachel the joys in her life, like raising her 15 year old daughter and watching Bravo reality television. To listen sponsor-free and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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Chris Fleming takes his unique observations about the weirdness of everyday life and runs (and catapults and crawls and prances) with them. In his latest HBO special, "Live at the Palace," his manic physicality and singularly rich descriptions are the perfect recipe for comedy magic. He spoke with Rachel about overcoming skeptical industry gatekeepers, his love of dance, and his muse, Terry Gross.To listen sponsor-free and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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At 41, Lena Waithe already has an impressive legacy, with dozens of writing, acting and production credits. She was the first Black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing (for "Master of None"). And she’s also the creator of "The Chi," which recently wrapped its seventh season. She tells Rachel one of her core beliefs is a lesson from "The Wizard of Oz." They also discuss being bad at being wrong.To listen sponsor-free, access bonus episodes and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy