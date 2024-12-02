It’s the Aspen Public Radio 2024 Year-End Membership Drive!

Since the station's founding in 1981, thousands of people who have come to live, work, and play in the Roaring Fork Valley have made a financial gift to support Aspen Public Radio.

In 2023, individual contributions made up 37% of station revenue, while underwriting from local businesses & organizations contributed another 18%, meaning a MAJORITY (55%) of station revenue came directly from the community we serve.

As has always been the case, a significant number of those gifts were made in these final few weeks of annual philanthropic giving. We are now working to raise $50,000 in support of nonprofit journalism by December 31, to fund the news and information you rely on every day –and kick off 2025 strong!

It’s already been an amazing year.

Last week, Aspen Public Radio sent our 2024 Impact Report out to members, celebrating the 18,000 listeners served daily by Aspen Public Radio over the airwaves, alongside over 33,000 monthly users to aspenpublicradio.org. We also shared more about the 15 journalism awards the Aspen Public Radio News team received for work in 2023, reminisced about the six amazing events we produced in 2023 and the eight we created in 2024, highlighted our 2023-2024 broadcast series and the remarkable partners in our “Ideas, Speakers & Lectures” program, and couldn’t be prouder of all the live and tape-delayed special broadcasts we aired: 31 in 2023, 37 in 2024.

As we now look to the year ahead, we need your financial support to carry out critical responsibilities in our local newsroom, advance efforts to provide the highest-quality local news and information in Spanish, expand access to community conversations and plan for more public events, launch new projects focused on emergency preparedness, and replace our radio broadcast tower on Smuggler Mountain.

Aspen Public Radio is your community-supported, local public radio station. We are guided by our mission to deliver facts and perspective, bridge divides, and strengthen connections throughout the communities of the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys and beyond.

Click here to make your 2024 year-end gift now!

As a thank you, when you donate* during this 2024 Year-End Membership Drive you will receive:



$100 (or a monthly automatic-renewal of $10/month): 2025 BirdNote Calendar

(or a monthly automatic-renewal of $10/month): 2025 BirdNote Calendar $180 (or $15/month): your choice of an Aspen Public Radio t-shirt or hat

(or $15/month): your choice of an Aspen Public Radio t-shirt or hat $365 (or $30/month): our NEW Aspen Public Radio Cooler Tote filled with public radio goodies, including an emergency NOAA Weather Radio

(or $30/month): our NEW Aspen Public Radio Cooler Tote filled with public radio goodies, including an emergency NOAA Weather Radio Gift of any size = chance to win TWO Aspen Skiing Company Lift Tickets

*while supplies last

