Stand with Aspen Public Radio to raise critical funds during this Summer Membership Drive!

Summer in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys is a magical experience we look forward to each and every year— and from Monday, July 28 through Friday, August 1, listeners will unite to continue a long-standing tradition to support this community radio station: it’s time for the Summer Membership Drive!

Every donation makes a difference, and every donation matters.

We are raising $25,000 for Aspen Public Radio to power everything we do, from in-depth local news reporting, to live coverage of community events like the Aspen Ideas Festival and weekly concerts from the Aspen Music Festival and School, to critical emergency updates when you need us most.

Aspen Public Radio is more than just a news source— it’s a lifeline. When wildfires strike, roads are closed, or other emergencies unfold… we stay on the air, delivering timely, accurate information that can keep you and your loved ones safe.

Every day Aspen Public Radio brings you trusted, fact-based journalism that helps you make sense of what's happening in local governments and towns throughout the watershed, across our mountain west region, and beyond. All without paywalls or subscription fees. That access matters, especially as federal support for public media remains uncertain.

Click here to become a new or renewing member of Aspen Public Radio and make your investment in this public service today!

You can ensure everyone in our community continues to have access to life-saving emergency information and dedicated local coverage of the most pressing issues facing our community today— including the important views and perspectives of your neighbors.

Thank you for supporting Aspen Public Radio during our Summer Membership Drive. Together we make public radio possible.

Throughout the Aspen Public Radio pledge drives/campaigns and at other times during the year, Aspen Public Radio may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.