It’s time for our Fall 2025 Listener Survey

Each Fall, the team at Aspen Public Radio launches a listener survey to help us understand how we can best serve your news and information needs and grow Aspen Public Radio as the leading public broadcast journalism service on Colorado’s western slope.

Click here to take the Fall 2025 survey now.

Last year over 300 of you responded, sharing insights about the daily news and information provided by Aspen Public Radio in service to everyone who works, lives, and plays here in our community.

From your 2024 responses we learned:

● 65% of survey respondents have been listening to Aspen Public Radio for 15 years or more, with a total of 88% of survey respondents listening for more than 5 years;

● 70% of respondents are listening from 7-9am, followed by 59% of respondents listening from 4-6pm, making these dayparts when local news is broadcast the highest two dayparts in the schedule, followed by 9am-1pm weekdays (46%) and 6-10am on weekends (38%);

● a majority of responding listeners (84%) report they rely on Aspen Public Radio for local news, either as their main local news outlet (24%) or alongside other local media outlets (60%);

● when asked what local newspapers you read on a regular basis, 80% said Aspen Daily News, 68% said The Aspen Times, 33% said Glenwood Springs Post Independent, and 24% said The Sopris Sun;

● 85% live here full-time (with an additional 12% living here part-time, and 4% reporting they like to visit and/or stay connected to the Valley), and 90% report they consider this their primary place of residence;

● 76% listen in a car, 49% listen on a home radio, and 35% listen by streaming the station live on their smartphone or tablet;

● just over 1 in 4 respondents reside in Aspen (27%) and 51% live in Garfield County, including Carbondale (17%), Basalt (15%), Glenwood Springs (14%), and Rifle/Silt/New Castle (4%), followed by Snowmass Village/Old Snowmass (9%) and El Jebel/Missouri Heights (5%), with remaining respondents representing Woody Creek, Redstone, Edwards, and elsewhere in wider Colorado, and beyond;

● when asked “If Aspen Public Radio could produce more local news, what would you like to see more dedicated coverage of?” leading responses included: local government (62%), investigative reporting (46%), environment (41%), state government (36%), arts & culture (35%), climate (32%), health & wellness (28%), and housing (23%); and

● 86% of respondents (up from 82% last year and 76% in 2023) said they know to turn to Aspen Public Radio in times of emergency.

We also asked about what listeners consider their favorite radio programs, suggestions for new programs or podcasts we could consider adding to our broadcast schedule, and whether Aspen Public Radio’s broadcast has the right mix of international/national/local news (58% say the mix the right; 25% would like more local news; 11% said more international news, and 7% said more national news).

This year’s survey includes 34 simple questions and will take approximately 7 minutes of your time. This is a completely anonymous survey; your opinions and identity will be kept confidential.

We want to hear from you! Share your experiences, opinions, and ideas. The Fall 2025 Listener Survey will be open through midnight on Saturday, October 18.

For any questions or troubleshooting, please call 970.920.9000. Thank you in advance for sharing your insights and feedback!