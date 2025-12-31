Resiliency Fund exceeds $500,000 fundraising goal, defending democracy, public radio and local journalism for the Roaring Fork and Colorado River Valleys

ACCESS TO NEWS AND INFORMATION IS UNDER ATTACK, BUT PUBLIC BROADCASTING WILL PERSIST BECAUSE OF COMMUNITIES LIKE OURS

After fifty years of bipartisan support, Congress voted in July to eliminate federal funding for all public media nationwide, including more than $200,000 of annual support to Aspen Public Radio, which is over 10% of the station’s budget.

This federal funding paid for everything you love… NPR programming like Morning Edition and All Things Considered, national programs like Fresh Air and Hidden Brain, local reporters to bring you stories about the decisions our local government is making and the everyday experiences of your friends and neighbors, election coverage, remarkable community events like the Nonprofit Volunteer Fair and Backcountry Symposium, and critical infrastructure which provides the emergency alerts you need to keep safe when mudslides and rockfalls cause road closures or deadly wildfires are burning.

But we are fighting back.

On October 1, 2025, Aspen Public Radio launched a campaign to raise $500,000, and thanks to the generosity of this community, as of December 31 we have raised $640,646 to keep Aspen Public Radio resilient, in service to this place we all love.

This Administration’s decision to cut off federal funding was to threaten and punish public media and curtail free speech. Stations nationwide, including Aspen Public Radio, are working to defend the First Amendment’s protections for freedom of speech and association, and freedom of the press. We need an independent press and we need an engaged citizenry.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR GENEROSITY:

Tori Adams & Jim DuBose

Apenglow Foundation

Steve & Susan Baird

Daniel & Jennifer Baker

Priska & Ed Berkheimer

Wendy & Nick Bowen

Brian & Rachael Brady

Carolyn Buck Luce

John & Jacolyn Bucksbaum, in honor of Kay Bucksbaum

Glenn Bucksbaum

Marcy & Greg Carlin

Ziska Childs

City of Aspen

Janet Clark

Colorado Media Project

Meaghan De L’Arbre

Will & Nathalia Dolan

Jim & Karen Frank

Jessica & John Fullerton

Harriett Gold

Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy

Mike & Laura Kaplan

Michael & Sheila Kurzman

Laura & Gary Lauder

Jonathan D + Mark C. Lewis Foundation

Melony & Adam Lewis

John, Laurie & Kate McBride

Michael E. McGoldrick Charitable Foundation

Robert & Marcie Musser

Lynn Nichols & Jim Gilchrist

Melinda & Norman Payson

Pitkin County

Penny Pritzker & Bryan Traubert

Bob Purvis

Sarah Ransford

Stewart & Lynda Resnick

Sakin Family Charitable Fund

Michael Schatz & Tami Douglas-Schatz

Linda Sandrich

Rachel & Anthony Sherman

Ashley Todey

Thomas Van Straaten & Nadine Asin

Mary Watson

WITH ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FROM: Judith Barnard & Michael Fain, Stuart Bohart, Elizabeth Brew & Robert Richard Van Wetter, Randy & Althea Brimm, Robin Buchalter, Becky & Patrick Chase, Alan & Robin Cole, Catherine Conover, Mary Conover, Laurie Crown, Don Davidson & Sandy Simpson, Loyal “Randy” Durand, Philip & Lisa Ensign, Lee & Mary Ann Erb, Denise & Andy Goldfarb, Thomas Gottlieb & Carol Kirsch, Jeffrey Grinspoon, Mark Harvey, Sue & Bob Hess, Michelle Hubbard, David Hyman & Barbara Reid, Keith Ikeda, Sandy & Charles Israel, Sandra & George Kahle, Gerald & Maury Kaplan, John Keleher & Suzanne Caskey, Michael Klein & Joan Fabry, Kevin Labella, Raymond & Elaine Langstaff, Peter Looram, Barbara Luetke, Diane Oshin & Dr. Sidney Mandelbaum, Mascotte Family Fund, Joshua Moore, Blanca & Cavanaugh O'Leary, Henrik & Jennifer Parker, Esther Pearlstone, Lecie & Jack Resneck, Kirk Scales, Barbi Sheffer, Bonnie Simon, Esther Simon Charitable Trust, Sandra Simpson, Jay Skyler & Mercedes Armas Bach, Beth Robinson Swartz, Mark Tache & Christin Cooper-Tache, Patsy Tisch, William & Paula Turner, Anne Ware, Beth Weissman, Kate & Roger Weitz, Steven & Barbara Wickes, Natalie Winston

On December 31, 2025, Aspen Public Radio celebrated this milestone by running the following full-page ad in the Aspen Daily News:

***

About Aspen Public Radio

Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado. You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.