Aspen Public Radio joins stations around the country to celebrate this inaugural Rural Voices Day

Today is Rural Voices Day, launched by the Alliance of Rural Public Media. In the wake of massive funding cuts to public media, this new annual event aims to rally stations across the country, alongside their audiences and elected officials, to celebrate the services public radio stations provide to rural America.

Showcasing how public stations are “Resilient, Committed, and Local” this new national day of recognition will highlight the vital services provided by stations in rural areas.

Aspen Public Radio will be broadcasting All Things Considered live from The Pitkin County Library, hosted by Sage Smiley, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 4, in celebration of Rural Voices Day.

Listeners are invited to stop by to watch the live broadcast, meet the Aspen Public Radio team, pick up some freebies (including frisbees!), and show support for the station.

Around 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. the following guests will join Smiley live on the air:

John Middleton is the director of Rock Bottom Ranch, which serves as the mid-valley hub for the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES), facilitating environmental education, wildlands preservation, and sustainable agriculture. He brings nearly two decades of sustainable farming experience to the agriculture, livestock and education programs at the ranch. During his interview with Smiley, he will address the challenges farmers and growers are facing in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Chris Miller is the Senior Vice President of Sustainability at Aspen One, the parent company of Aspen Skiing Company. He helps the company embed sustainability into its business strategy and operations, while also promoting just and sustainable systems beyond the company. In his interview with Smiley, he will address how Aspen’s largest employer approaches sustainability in our rural resort economy, in the context of climate change.

Today is also an opportunity for local and statewide stakeholders to voice their support for the service local stations like Aspen Public Radio provide to rural communities in the wake of federal funding cuts.

Individuals and community organizations can participate by showing their support for Aspen Public Radio with a post on Facebook or Instagram on March 4, sharing how the station plays a role in your everyday: tag @aspenpublicradio and include the hashtag #RuralVoicesDay.

About Rural Public Media

Broadcast radio has connected rural Americans since the 19th century – delivering daily news, emergency alerts, arts & culture, and music to bridge communities across the country. Today, the rural radio network serves all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Native American and Island communities.

In line with public broadcasting’s universal access mission, public radio stations broadcast to 98.5 percent of the U.S. population, providing local news and information to remote, rural and underserved areas of the country, often where other broadcasters do not reach or are reluctant to invest in. Nearly every rural public radio station in the NPR member network produces local news with reporters who live in those local communities.

Rural public radio stations are deeply dedicated to their communities, especially when it comes to keeping them safe. During emergencies, rural public radio stations are relied upon to provide critical public safety information. Natural disasters and emergencies are not uncommon, and the frequency of some extreme weather events is increasing. In too many places, rural public radio stations are the only emergency alert system in rural communities, where emergency events have disproportionate impacts on rural communities. Natural disasters and other emergencies can drastically affect whether a rural community can or cannot thrive, increasing the vulnerability of rural populations.

Broadcasting is an essential medium for reaching audiences without broadband access, becoming a true lifeline in emergency situations. Due to distance, geography, or limited resources, first responders may face challenges reaching affected areas and communicating directly with communities without public radio.

The Alliance of Rural Public Media strives to inform lawmakers and audiences about the critical work of rural public radio stations nationwide. We aim to secure robust funding to strengthen the public media system and promote public policies that ensure rural public radio stations can continue providing indispensable local news, emergency services and preservation of local culture through music and other programming. Learn more at ruralpublic.org.