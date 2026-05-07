Announcing the 2026 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium

On Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7, join Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, Healing Advocacy Fund, and Aspen Public Radio for the 2026 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium at the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado.

This two-day gathering will showcase expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines. Explore tradition, science, and advocacy; connect with scientists, doctors, spiritual leaders, and luminaries; and delve into the future of psychedelics.

Symposium Passes are available now on aspenshowtix.com . They are $125 per person for the full, two-day event, with single-day passes available for $70 each, as organizers aim to provide affordable access to this important conversation.

Speakers include:

Ismail Lourido Ali, JD. , Co-Executive Director at MAPS

, Co-Executive Director at MAPS William Leonard Pickard , Advocate and Storyteller

, Advocate and Storyteller Zach Leary , Host of MAPS podcast and son of Timothy Leary

, Host of MAPS podcast and son of Timothy Leary Hanifa Nayo Washington , Co-Director of the Psychedelic Mental Health Access Alliance

, Co-Director of the Psychedelic Mental Health Access Alliance Leor Roseman,PhD. , Psychedelic Researcher and Founder of RIPPLES

, Psychedelic Researcher and Founder of RIPPLES Ronan Wood , Psychedelic Advocate and Aspen High School Alumni

, Psychedelic Advocate and Aspen High School Alumni And more!

The Aspen Psychedelic Symposium is a unique annual convening that brings together visionary researchers, clinicians, cultural leaders, and community members to explore the future of psychedelic healing. Set in the heart of Aspen, it offers engaging, accessible programming that connects local residents with the most thoughtful voices in the field.

The Aspen Psychedelic Symposium creates enduring change by expanding access to trustworthy education, strengthening local support networks, and inspiring new leaders in public health and harm reduction. What begins as a weekend of learning often becomes a lifelong ripple effect—sparking youth empowerment, community transformation, and even national policy initiatives that reach far beyond Aspen.

This year’s symposium is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors: The Mays Family Foundation, Iboga Wellness Institute , Ettinger Family Foundation, Mountain Made Product , Foray Farms , Vicente LLP , Etc Hospitality , The Wholeness Center , North Spore , Althea PBC , Psylutions , The Lipkin Family, City of Aspen, CU Denver Center for Psychedelic Research , McAllister Law Office PC , Bipanna LLC, Western Colorado Mycological Association , and Frontiers of Knowledge Conference .

Learn more about the 2026 event here.

Symposium Agenda | Saturday, June 6: Emcee Zach Leary and APRC Co-Founder Martha Hammel will deliver Opening Remarks.

Panels will include:

“The State of Psychedelic Access in Colorado”

Speakers: Joshua Kappel and Ean Seeb

“Shifting Paradigms, Community Healing and the Future of Healthcare”

Speakers: Mikki Vogt, Hanifa Nayo Washington, Travis Tyler Fluck and Ben Halper

“Metaphysics, Modern Physics and the Mystical Experience”

Speakers: Scott Shannon, MD

“Sacred Medicines, Shared Futures: Global Pathways to Psychedelic Access”

Speakers: Sean McAllister, Augusto Vitale Marino and Stephane Lasme

Symposium Agenda | Sunday, June 7: Emcee Zach Leary and HAF Colorado Director Tasia Poinsatte will deliver Opening Remarks.

Panels will include:

“Anecdotes to Acceptance: Edge, Preclinical and Novel Uses”

Speakers: Jake McWink, Jamo Hall, Jim Koch, Jillian Gordon, and Jim Grigsby, PhD

“Psychedelics for Social Change”

Speakers: Leor Roseman, PhD

“Growing our Medicines: Psychedelics, Food and Regenerative Practice”

Speakers: Benoit Azagoh-Kouadio and Anemone Salome

“How to Talk to Your Kids About Drugs”

Speakers: Ronan Wood, Trina Faatz, and Dr. Bonnie Halper-Felsher

The symposium will also include presentations by Dalibor Sames, Christine Diindiisi McLeave, Moudou Baqui, Skippy Mesirow, and Stephanie Karzon Abrams, with Keynote Presentations by Ismail Ali, co-executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and Leonard Pickard.

Each day will also include additional voices representing a diversity of experiences with psychedelics; an art and plant exchange; and a resource fair providing information to those excited about the promise of plant medicine, those concerned about possible misuse, those who are well-acquainted in the field and those who are learning the basics while providing an opportunity to network with others interested in better understanding the implications of our society’s increasing acceptance and legalization of naturally occurring psychedelic medicines.

A full schedule of panels and events will be available closer to the event.

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About the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center: APRC is an Aspen-based non-profit organization that educates community members and thought leaders on the optimal use of psychedelic medicines with an emphasis on equity, safety, and spirituality. APRC grew out of Right to Heal Aspen—an initiative to locally decriminalize plant medicines. Over 30 local therapists, municipal leaders, doctors, lawyers, parents, and plant medicine aficionados worked together to develop legislation addressing local needs.

Learn more at: aspenpsychedelicresourcecenter.org

About Healing Advocacy Fund: The Healing Advocacy Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that protects and expands safe, affordable state-regulated access to psychedelic healing for all who need it. In Colorado, HAF is stewarding responsible implementation of Colorado’s therapeutic access model for psilocybin. Our team combines depth of experience from supporting the launch of the world’s first state-regulated psilocybin program in Oregon with nuanced policy analysis and robust stakeholder engagement to identify gaps, reduce barriers, and propose workable solutions to problems that have never been solved before.

Learn more at: healingadvocacyfund.org

About Aspen Public Radio: Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is overseen by Roaring Fork Public Radio, Inc. with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, broadcasting from Sy Coleman’s living room in 1981, Aspen Public Radio has now grown into one of the most relied upon news institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado.

You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.

About the Wheeler Opera House: Since 1889, the Wheeler Opera House has been Aspen’s favorite year-round performance venue and has become the Roaring Fork Valley’s premiere site for concerts, films, festivals, lectures, community events, and more. The Wheeler takes great pride in being a part of Aspen's history as a gathering place and space for artistic expression in our community. The Wheeler Opera House is a department of the City of Aspen.

Wheeler Vision: At the Wheeler Opera House, we set the stage for connections that create memories for our audiences, artists, and the greater Aspen community.