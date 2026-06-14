Join us at Aspen Public Radio to celebrate 45 Years on the air!

On Thursday, June 25, join friends and fellow listeners at Aspen Public Radio’s long-time home, Red Brick Center for the Arts (110 E. Hallam Street, Aspen), to have a treat and raise a glass with us!

We'll be pouring three remarkable wines from Go There Wines, and have treats from Clark's Market to celebrate 45 years on the air.

Stop by from 2-5 p.m. and you can explore our newly equipped studios and meet the Aspen Public Radio staff. We'll also have emergency radios for sale, and lots of freebies.

Invitations to attend have been extended to all of the national public radio talent headed to Aspen for the 2026 Aspen Ideas Festival, including: NPR's Mary Louise Kelly, Allison Aubrey, Manoush Zomorodi, and Rachel Martin; along with 1A host Jenn White and Flora Lichtman of Science Friday.

We'd love to see you there!

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About Aspen Public Radio: Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, broadcasting from Sy Coleman’s living room in 1981, Aspen Public Radio has now grown into one of the most relied upon news institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado.

You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.