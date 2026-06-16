Aspen Ideas Festival live broadcast coverage returns to Aspen Public Radio’s airwaves in 2026

On Tuesday, June 23, Aspen Public Radio will continue the tradition of airing select live and same-day-delayed broadcasts of sessions from Aspen Ideas: Health and the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Inspired by the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the 2026 Aspen Ideas Festival takes independence as a guiding lens to examine the forces shaping our world. This year’s event will examine how nations assert sovereignty through geopolitics or energy production, how democracies protect their integrity, and how individuals seek freedom through well-being, purpose, and innovation. From the global stage to the deeply personal, and across disciplines, independence will challenge us to ask: who has it, who’s fighting for it, and how do we build it together? And what does it mean to be truly free in today’s world?

Coverage will be available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org, continuing weekdays through Wednesday, July 1.

Additionally, Aspen Public Radio will air the following sessions as a special broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. MT each evening:



Review the complete schedule here: https://www.aspenideas.org/schedule

Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice. Any edits to this schedule will be noted here with date and time.