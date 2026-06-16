Aspen Ideas Festival live broadcast coverage returns to Aspen Public Radio’s airwaves in 2026
On Tuesday, June 23, Aspen Public Radio will continue the tradition of airing select live and same-day-delayed broadcasts of sessions from Aspen Ideas: Health and the Aspen Ideas Festival.
Inspired by the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the 2026 Aspen Ideas Festival takes independence as a guiding lens to examine the forces shaping our world. This year’s event will examine how nations assert sovereignty through geopolitics or energy production, how democracies protect their integrity, and how individuals seek freedom through well-being, purpose, and innovation. From the global stage to the deeply personal, and across disciplines, independence will challenge us to ask: who has it, who’s fighting for it, and how do we build it together? And what does it mean to be truly free in today’s world?
Coverage will be available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org, continuing weekdays through Wednesday, July 1.
- Tuesday, June 23: 10:20am–11:10am MT | Shared Learnings: Red and Blue States Dialogue on Health with Kathleen Sebelius, Meena Seshamani and Juliet Charron
- Tuesday, June 23: 1:40pm–02:30pm MT | Navigating DIY Health Data with Vin Gupta, Ami Bhatt, Andrea Downing and Michael Howell
- Wednesday, June 24: 9:00am–09:50am MT | Finding Joy, in Spite of It All with Kate Bowler and Manoush Zomorodi
- Wednesday, June 24: 11:40am–12:30pm MT | The Chatbot Will See You Now with John Torres, Steve Brown, Dhruv Khullar and Amelia Burke-Garcia
- Friday, June 26: 11:00am–11:50am MT | The University in a Democracy with Daniel R. Porterfield and Chris Eisgruber
- Friday, June 26: 1:00pm–1:50pm MT | AI and the End of Loneliness with Paul Bloom and Manoush Zomorodi
- Monday, June 29: 11:00am–11:50am MT | Do Workers Matter? with Jennifer Wallace, Donna Morris, Greg Bulanow, Jenn White and Martin Whittaker
- Monday, June 29: 1:00pm–1:50pm MT | News You Can Trust, Maybe with Vivian Schiller, Sam Gregory, Nabiha Syed and Laurie Richardson
- Tuesday, June 30: 11:00am–11:50am MT | The American Wellness Paradox with Marion Nestle, Calley Means and Corby Kummer
- Tuesday, June 30: 1:00pm–01:50pm MT | Who Owns the Future of Hollywood? with Jodie Foster and Michael Lynton
- Wednesday, July 1: 9:15am–10:05pm MT | Uncharted Waters: Navigating the Next Chapter of the Transatlantic Relationship with Mary Louise Kelly, Jeff Flake, Ian Brzezinski, Emma Ashford and Jane Harman
Additionally, Aspen Public Radio will air the following sessions as a special broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. MT each evening:
- Tuesday, June 23 | How GLP-1s Are Transforming the Economy with Bertha Coombs, Ali Furman, Laura Steele and Kosali Simon
- Tuesday, June 23 | Beyond Hot Flashes: Understanding Menopause with Kate Snow, Mary Claire Haver and Sharon Malone
- Wednesday, June 24 | Longevity in Unexpected Places: The Road to Helping People Live to 100 with Céline Gounder, Jaime Wesolowski and Dan Buettner
- Wednesday, June 24 | What the Dying Can Teach the Living with Flora Lichtman, Darnell Lamont Walker and Tig Notaro
- Friday, June 26 | Life, Optimized: What We Gain (and Lose) When AI Takes Over with Joanna Stern, Manoush Zomorodi, Jenn White and Fanny Elahi
- Friday, June 26 | The Underrated Science of Connection with Laurie Santos, Elizabeth Dunn and Catherine Price
- Monday, June 29 | What Is College For Now? with Ted Mitchell, Aneesh Sohoni and Shavar Jeffries
- Monday, June 29 | Across the Aisle, Into the Future with Cynthia Lummis, Kirsten Gillibrand and Jonathan Capehart
- Tuesday, June 30 | America at 250: Economic Leadership in Our Next Era with Lynn Martin, Rosie Rios and Hanne LeCount
- Tuesday, June 30 | The Cost of Intelligence: The Race for Data Center Dominance with Rich Powell, Melissa Lott, Manish Bapna and Krishna Jonnalagadda
- Wednesday, July 1 | Should a River Have Rights? with Samuel Kimbriel, Chuck Sams and Michael Livermore
Review the complete schedule here: https://www.aspenideas.org/schedule
Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice. Any edits to this schedule will be noted here with date and time.