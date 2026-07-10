Tune in for Special Broadcasts from the 2026 Aspen Security Forum

The Aspen Security Forum is a nonpartisan public venue for domestic and global leaders to discuss the key national security and foreign policy issues of the day, and has been held annually since 2010. Presented by the Aspen Strategy Group, it is the premier national security and foreign policy conference in the United States.

Anja Manuel, Executive Director of the Aspen Strategy Group, writes in this year's Welcome Message,

"Our founders Joe Nye and Brent Scowcroft believed the Rockies could create space away from the noise for serious people to engage in serious problems. This year, our challenge is for each of us, speakers and participants, to bring forward our audacious, impossible, 'too hard' ideas—and pressure test them together to ensure the continued success of this unique and marvelous democratic experiment."

Since 2013, Aspen Public Radio has been bringing listeners sessions from the Aspen Security Forum and will do so once again this year, producing a special broadcast at 8pm each evening, Tuesday, July 14, through Friday, July 17, available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org.

This year's broadcasts will include the following sessions:

Day 1: Tuesday, July 14 (8pm)

The State of the World 2026



Condoleezza Rice , Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; 66th U.S. Secretary of State; Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; 66th U.S. Secretary of State; Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution, Stanford University Mark T. Esper , 27th Secretary of Defense; Partner, Red Cell Partners Venture Capital

27th Secretary of Defense; Partner, Red Cell Partners Venture Capital Penny Pritzker , 38th U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Founder and Chairman, PSP Partners

38th U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Founder and Chairman, PSP Partners Moderator: Peter Spiegel , The Washington Post

Out of This World: Space and Security



Day 2: Wednesday, July 15 (8pm)

The China Challenge



The Human Element of War: Military Service Across Generations



Day 3: Thursday, July 16 (8pm)

It’s Not You, It’s U.S.: The Future of NATO



Middle Ground in the Middle East?



Day 4: Friday, July 17 (8pm)

The New National Security: Investing in Frontline Resilience



The Arctic: High North, Higher Stakes



Click here to read the full 2026 Welcome Message from Anja Manuel.

Review the complete 2026 schedule here: https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/aspen-security-forum/2026-asf/2026-agenda/

Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.