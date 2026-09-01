Local Reporter Drew Shaw To Join Aspen Public Radio Newsroom, Expanding Collaboration With The Aspen Daily News

Drew Shaw, Aspen Daily News’ newest staff writer, will begin contributing stories to Aspen Public Radio this week, continuing a thriving collaboration with the local newspaper. Shaw will file newscast stories based on his Garfield County reporting, covering public lands, water and energy, among other beats.

Shaw joins ADN’s Lucy Peterson, who also works for the radio station in a collaborative role, which she began in late 2024. The partnership provides Aspen Public Radio’s listening audience with more local news, which will now include more downvalley coverage, thanks to Shaw. Shaw came to the Aspen Daily News as a Report for America corps member.

“This collaboration is one of the things we’re most proud of,” stated Breeze Richardson, executive director of Aspen Public Radio. “With his focus on Garfield County and public lands, Drew is already digging into the most important issues facing our downvalley communities and building relationships with key stakeholders; it’s an efficient use of our collective journalistic resources to bring his growing expertise to our Aspen Public Radio local newscasts."

While providing more local newscast content to our listeners, onboarding Shaw will also give Aspen Public Radio journalists more capacity to file in-depth, sound-rich, feature stories.

“Drew is already hitting the ground running and covering a lot of important issues in Garfield County,” said Halle Zander, news director at Aspen Public Radio. “By bringing him onto the team, the whole community benefits. And when we collaborate, our organizations don’t waste time covering the same news. We can pursue more stories when we work together.”

Shaw joined the Aspen Daily News after spending a year at the Fort Worth Report as a government accountability reporter, where his stories were picked up by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica. He also served as a reporting fellow there the year prior.

He was raised in Waxahachie, Texas, and studied journalism and political science at the University of Texas at Arlington, where he served as the managing editor for the Shorthorn, the school newspaper. He also participated in the Al Jazeera Fault Lines internship as part of the Archer Fellowship Program.

While still early in his career, Shaw has received several notable awards, including the Freedom of Information award from Texas Managing Editors. The organization also honored him for his feature writing. He has also received awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for his political and business reporting.

Aspen Public Radio broadcasts local newscasts and radio features from 6-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, within national programming; produces a daily local news podcast available each morning; and publishes daily to aspenpublicradio.org.

Drew Shaw joins ADN reporter Lucy Peterson, Arts & Culture Reporter Regan Mertz, Women’s Desk Reporter Hannah Weaver, “Morning Edition” Host and Reporter Vic Vela, Social Justice Desk Reporter Eleanor Bennett, and Assistant News Director Sage Smiley under the leadership of News Director Halle Zander.

You can learn more about the Aspen Public Radio team here .

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Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, broadcasting from Sy Coleman’s living room in 1981, Aspen Public Radio has now grown into one of the most relied upon news institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado.

You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.