Tell us what you think! It’s time for our Fall 2026 Listener Survey

Each Fall, the team at Aspen Public Radio launches a listener survey to help us understand how we can best serve your news and information needs, growing Aspen Public Radio as the leading public broadcast journalism service on Colorado’s western slope.

Click here to take the Fall 2026 survey now.

Last year we received 432 responses, up from just over 300 responses in 2024, helping us here at the station by sharing your insights about the daily news and information we provide in service to everyone who works, lives, and plays here in our community.

From your 2025 responses we learned:

● 75% of survey respondents have been listening to Aspen Public Radio for 10 years or more, with 16% of survey respondents reporting they have been listening since KAJX went on the air in 1981(!);

● 74% of respondents are listening from 7-9am, followed by 56% of respondents listening from 4-6pm, making these dayparts when local news is broadcast the highest two dayparts in the schedule, followed by 9am-1pm weekdays (48%) and 6-10am on weekends (44%);

● a majority of responding listeners (85%) report they rely on Aspen Public Radio for local news, either as their main local news outlet (26%) or alongside other local media outlets (59%);

● when asked what local newspapers you read on a regular basis, 77% said Aspen Daily News, 64% said The Aspen Times, 34% said Glenwood Springs Post Independent, and 33% said The Sopris Sun;

● 85% live here full-time (with an additional 10% living here part-time, and 5% reporting they like to visit and/or stay connected to the Valley), and 93% report they consider this their primary place of residence;

● 77% listen in a car, 40% listen on a home radio, and 38% listen by streaming the station live on their smartphone or tablet;

● you live all throughout the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys: 1 in 4 respondents reside in Aspen (24%) and about the same are in Carbondale (20%), followed by Basalt (13%), Glenwood Springs (12%), and Snowmass Village/Old Snowmass (8%), El Jebel/Missouri Heights (6%), and Rifle/Silt/New Castle (6%), with remaining respondents representing Eagle, Edwards, Gypsum, Redstone, Marble, elsewhere in wider Colorado, and beyond;

● when asked “If Aspen Public Radio could produce more local news, what would you like to see more dedicated coverage of?” leading responses included: local government (62%), investigative reporting (51%), environment (44%) and climate (35%), arts & culture (36%), state government (35%), health & wellness (28%), housing (27%), equality and social justice (27%), and education (20%); and

● 85% of respondents said they know to turn to Aspen Public Radio in times of emergency.

We also asked about what listeners consider their favorite radio programs, suggestions for new programs or podcasts we could consider for our broadcast schedule, and whether Aspen Public Radio’s broadcast has the right mix of international/national/local news (56% say the mix the right; 21% would like more local news, 6% said more international news, and 5% said more national news).

Click here to take the Fall 2026 survey now.

This year’s survey includes 34 simple questions and will take approximately 7 minutes of your time. This is a completely anonymous survey; your opinions and identity will be kept confidential.

Share your experiences, opinions, and ideas. The Fall 2026 Listener Survey will be open through noon on Monday, October 19.

For any questions or troubleshooting, please call 970.920.9000. Thank you in advance for sharing your insights and feedback!