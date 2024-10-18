Backcountry Symposium 2024

-
As more people access the backcountry, learning how to safely and responsibly spend time in these spaces is a critical part of being prepared. On October 5, Aspen Public Radio and TACAW proudly presented this inaugural Backcountry Symposium to convene local and visiting backcountry enthusiasts.
Presented by Brian Lazar, CAIC Deputy Director, this is an important overview of what you need to know before heading out into the backcountry.
Listen in as NPR’s Kirk Siegler, speaks with CAIC Deputy Director Brian Lazar, Aspen Expedition owner and head IFMGA guide Amos Whiting, and AMGA Certified Splitboard Guide and AIARE Instructor and Staff Member Sarah MacGregor to discuss the natural tendencies that influence our decisions, risk tolerance, and important lessons learned from guides in navigating the backcountry.
Presented by Sam Collentine, Chief Operating Officer and Meteorologist at OpenSnow.
Listen in as Aspen Public Radio’s Kaya Williams, sits down in conversation with local filmmakers Pete McBride, Michelle Smith and Sierra Schlag, to explore the significant responsibilities these documentarians have when filming and sharing adventures from remote places.