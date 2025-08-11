New report highlights a growing number of people serving as family caregivers

In the Roaring Fork Valley, more people are serving as caregivers for elderly parents or children with disabilities.

The increase is due to several factors. People are living longer, often in poorer health, without a financial safety net, and the cost of caregiving facilities in the valley is out of reach for many families. Many family members, as a result, are forced to take on caregiving responsibilities.

Allison Daily is the executive director of Pathfinders, a nonprofit that provides counseling and other support services for caregivers from Aspen to Parachute. She said facilities that can care for a person with dementia, for instance, can range from $5,000 per month in Glenwood Springs up to $20,000, depending on the level of care required.

“Even if someone has extended care insurance, it often doesn’t cover the full costs,” Daily said, noting that many of the caregivers Pathfinders supports in the Roaring Fork Valley have to fly home every couple months to take turns with other siblings to care for aging parents.

Over the past year and a half, Pathfinders has seen a 25-35% increase in demand for its services as many caregivers struggle with the emotional and physical toll of the work.

According to Daily, many caregivers who come to Pathfinders suffer from compassion fatigue, a side effect from the stress of caring for someone for a prolonged time period.

“Because everything is for them,” said Daily, “you're sort of left depleted.”

A new report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving reveals a surge in the number of people nationwide who are serving as caregivers. More than 63 million, or nearly 1 in 4, have served as a family caregiver for a loved one in the past year — a jump of about 20 million people compared to a decade ago.

According to the report, many caregivers reported high emotional stress and physical strain, with women and LGBTQ+ caregivers reporting the worst impacts.

“Even if you have all the money in the world,” said Daily, “the stress of trying to maneuver somebody or figure out how to carry them — it’s rough.”