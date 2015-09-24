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Mountain Edition - September 24th, 2015

Aspen Public Radio
Published September 24, 2015 at 4:11 PM MDT

Good afternoon, it’s Mountain Edition. Angry businesses have settled out of court over a large-scale power outage.

Garfield County officials are cheering a wildlife decision by the federal government.

Snowmass Village puts off another decision about Base Village.

A controversial mid valley marijuana facility has a chance to keep growing.

Pitkin County is moving its dispatch center.

We spend some time with the Glenwood Springs homeless community.

 

And moose are trying out new territory in Pitkin County.

That’s coming up on Mountain Edition.
Tags
Local News Pitkin CountyCity of AspenGarfield County
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