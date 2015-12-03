PHOTOS: Scenes From San Bernardino, Calif.

At least 14 people are dead and 17 wounded after a shooting Wednesday morning in San Bernardino, Calif.

The violent day ended with a police chase and shootout and the deaths of two suspects: Syed Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, who were responsible for the attack at the Inland Regional Center, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

Follow the Two-Way blog for the latest information. Here are images of Wednesday's events:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images A police helicopter hovers around the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Calif., the scene of a mass shooting on Wednesday.

Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images A member of the San Manuel Fire Department takes the names of people being evacuated after the shooting.

Rick Loomis / LA Times via Getty Images / LA Times via Getty Images Workers wait to be evacuated by bus as police search for suspects.

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Fourteen people were killed and 17 wounded in the shooting at the center, a not-for-profit serving disabled clients, officials said.

David McNew / Getty Images / Getty Images Several hundred people who were in the building where the shooting happened were taken to a safe location, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP A woman wipes her tears at a community center where family members gathered to pick up survivors.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images / Getty Images The FBI also responded to the scene. Here, members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force stand outside a press conference about the shooting.

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Police draw guns on San Bernardino Avenue while chasing suspects in an SUV. Later, police said alleged shooters Syed Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, were killed in a shootout with police.

Rick Loomis / LA Times via Getty Images / LA Times via Getty Images Police place a marker along East San Bernardino Avenue where a shootout occurred Wednesday.

Chris Carlson / AP / AP Authorities search for suspects in San Bernardino.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Authorities told people in a San Bernardino neighborhood to stay indoors as they searched the area.