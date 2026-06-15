2026 Primary Elections

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The three candidates in the primary race for Pitkin County’s District 1 commissioner seat are veterans of local politics. They're vying to fill the seat commissioner Patti Clapper has held for much of the last three decades.
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Garfield County’s longtime sheriff, Lou Vallario, is stepping down at the end of this year, and two Republican candidates — Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lt. Brent Baker and Eagle County Undersheriff Dan Loya — are competing to take over his position in the June 30 primary election.
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The two Democratic candidates for Eagle County Sheriff agree that the agency lacks structure, but they differ on the details. The winner of the Democratic primary on June 30 will face incumbent Republican James Van Beek in the General Election on Nov. 3.
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Roaring Fork and Colorado River Valley voters will decide which candidates advance to the November 2026 ballot in the primary election on June 30. Primaries determine each party’s nominees for federal, statewide, and local offices.