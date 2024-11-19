Caroline Llanes
Caroline Llanes is the rural climate reporter for Rocky Mountain Community Radio. She was previously a general assignment reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering everything from local governments to public lands.
-
Here’s what key Trump appointments could mean for public lands and energy development in Western statesEnvironmental and clean energy advocates are voicing concerns over Trump’s picks for Secretary of the Interior and Secretary of Energy. They say the president-elect’s nominees reveal an overreliance on fossil fuels and a disregard for conservation and green energy.