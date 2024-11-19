© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio has announced the hiring of Caroline Llanes as a general assignment reporter, a new position created to expand local reporting within the station’s budding newsroom. Llanes was previously an associate producer for WBUR’s Morning Edition in Boston.

Caroline Llanes is the rural climate reporter for Rocky Mountain Community Radio. She was previously a general assignment reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering everything from local governments to public lands.