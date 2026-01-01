Hannah Weaver is a journalist for Aspen Public Radio’s Women’s Desk .

Previously, she worked as a reporter for the Lodi News-Sentinel through the California Local News Fellowship. There, she covered everything from the region’s struggling wine industry to its rising special education enrollment. Weaver also produced audio features for KQED’s statewide radio show The California Report Magazine during her time as a fellow.

Weaver grew up in Seattle, in the land of evergreen trees and craft beers. It was there she committed her first act of journalism, covering rival hot dog stands at her high school. She went on to become editor-in-chief of the Claremont Colleges’ student newspaper, overseeing a staff of 130 as they covered historic unionization efforts and administrative overturn.

Shortly after, she received her master’s in journalism from Columbia University, where she focused on radio reporting. Weaver received the school’s Radio Prize for her work and an Institute for Nonprofit News fellowship to work at public radio station KFSK in Southeast Alaska. There, she hosted Morning Edition and reported in the afternoons. Her features frequently appeared in the statewide Alaska News Nightly broadcast, and several received awards from the Alaska Press Club.

Whether in the mountains, at sea level, or in between, Weaver can be found chasing stories, live music and running buddies. She makes sure to thoroughly tire herself out by racing marathons as often as she can.