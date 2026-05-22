Roaring Fork Valley’s early childhood service district continues building, rebranding

It’s been six months since voters across the Roaring Fork Valley approved a tax district to help subsidize childcare. District leadership said they want to start distributing money — but also take the time to do it right.

The 0.25% sales tax, which went into effect last November, is meant to support early childhood services in Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle Counties.

But it might be a while before funds generated by the tax make it to people’s wallets. Exactly how the money will be distributed isn’t clear yet, according to Kathyrn Kuhlenberg, the district’s transitional executive.

The district’s financial statements show the sales tax has brought in $2 million so far. It’s projected to generate $10 million by the end of the year.

That could make a big difference for people burdened by rising childcare costs, potentially slowing the trend of some families moving out of the Valley for cheaper options.

Kuhlenberg said she understands the urgent need to fund childcare.

“We know that centers and families need this money to go out. We also feel the competing pressure of doing this well and doing it in a way that is impactful,” she said.

The board is discussing a pilot program that could get funds out by the end of the year, she added.

“The nitty gritty of how this plays out day-to-day and how these funds land in the pockets of parents and providers … is still to be determined,” Kuhlenberg said.

The past few months have been spent getting the board of directors up to speed and setting internal policies, she said.

Part of that process has included renaming the district and adopting a mission statement at a board meeting on May 14.

The district used to be called the Confluence Early Childhood Development Service District. To bring more clarity about the district’s service area and mission, the board decided to rename it.

Now, it’s called Every Child Parachute to Aspen, an Early Childhood District, or just Every Child for short.

Every Child’s biggest focus right now is finding a permanent executive director.

Kuhlenberg is one of dozens of candidates in the running for Every Child’s top position.

At a May 14 board meeting, board member Carolynne Kraemer said recruitment agency Duffy Group, Inc. had identified 66 potential candidates and conducted eight interviews to that point.

“Our hope is that with a strong executive director in place, that this board can … build out strong programming that will serve the needs of kids, of staff, of providers and of our communities at large,” Kuhlenberg said.