Unofficial results from 2026 Primary Elections in Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle counties

Primary election results are unofficial until the elections are certified. Aspen Public Radio will update this article as race results are reported.

This article was last updated at 9:24 p.m. on June 30, 2026.

State election officials and county clerks are reporting initial results from the 2026 primary election.

Primaries determine which candidates move on to the November General Election ballot. Voters choose party nominees for federal, statewide, and local races. Not every race on the November General Election ballot is contested in the Primary Election.

The election results will be certified within the next few weeks.

Find information about results of local, regional and statewide races below, broken out by party.

County Elections

Garfield County

Garfield County Commissioners

There was no party primary for this seat; the race will be decided in the General Election. The candidates are:

Jonathan Godes (Democrat)

Eric Rudd (Republican)

Garfield County Sheriff

Both candidates running for Garfield County Sheriff were Republicans, so the winner will be uncontested in November.

Brent Baker (Republican) - 66.29%

Dan Loya (Republican) - 33.71%

Garfield County Clerk & Recorder

This is an uncontested race. The sole candidate is Jacklyn K. Harmon, a Republican.

Garfield County Assessor

This is an uncontested race. The sole candidate is Jim Yellico, a Republican.

Garfield County Treasurer

This is an uncontested race. The sole candidate is Carrie Couey, a Republican.

Garfield County Surveyor

There are no candidates registered for this race.

Garfield County Coroner

This is an uncontested race. The sole candidate is Robert Glassmire, a Republican.

Pitkin County

Pitkin County Commissioners

Three candidates ran for the Pitkin County District 1 Commissioner race. Two are advancing to the General Election in November.

John Doyle - 39.77%

Torre - 19.57%

Rob Itner - 40.65%

The Pitkin County District 2 race only has two candidates and did not appear on the primary ballot. Instead, the Pitkin County Commissioner District 2 race between Ted Mahon (incumbent) and Emily Kolbe will be decided in the General Election.

Pitkin County Sheriff

This is an uncontested race. The sole candidate is Michael Buglione, the Democratic incumbent.

Eagle County

Eagle County Sheriff

The top vote-getter in the June Primary Election will face Republican James Van Beek in the General Election.

Democratic Party:

Jason Boston (Democrat) 42.34%

Rebecca Anderson (Democrat) - 57.66%

Republican Party:

James Van Beek (Republican)

Eagle County Assessor

This was an uncontested primary race. The Democratic candidate, Andie Noakes, and Republican candidate, Christopher Buono, will face off in the General Election.

Eagle County Clerk & Recorder

There are no candidates for this race.

Eagle County Surveyor

There are no candidates for this race.

Eagle County Coroner

This was an uncontested primary race. The Democratic candidate, Claire Noble, and Republican candidate, Cristian “Chris” Ryan, will face off in the General Election.

Eagle County Treasurer

This is an uncontested race. There is one Democratic candidate for the seat, Teak Simonton.

Regional Elections

U.S. House District 3

Democratic Party:

Alex Kelloff - 45.02%

Dwayne L. Romero - 54.98%

Republican Party:

Ron Hanks - 32.54%

Jeff Hurd (incumbent) - 67.46%

State Board of Education District 3

There was no primary race for the State Board of Education District 3.

Barb Clementi is the Democratic Party candidate, and Sherri M. Wright is the Republican candidate.

This race will be decided in the General Election.

State Board of Education District 7

There was no primary race for State Board of Education District 7.

Karla Esser is the Democratic Party candidate, and Steve Barton is the Republican candidate.

This race will be decided in the General Election.

State House District 57

This was an uncontested primary race.

State representative Elizabeth Velasco, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs, is running for reelection against challenger Russ Andrews, a Republican from Carbondale.

Velasco and Andrews will face each other in the November General Election.

Statewide Races

Governor

Democratic Party:

Michael Bennet - 44.91%

Phil Weiser - 55.10%

Republican Party:

Scott Bottoms - 20.06%

Barbara Kirkmeyer - 40.89%

Victor Marx - 39.05%

Unity Party:

Jeff Peckman - 54.35%

Paul Noël Fiorino - 45.65%

U.S. Senate

Democratic Party:

John Hickenlooper (incumbent) - 56.70%

Julie Gonzales - 43.30%

Republican Party:

Mark Baisley (unopposed)

Attorney General

Democratic Party:

Hetal Doshi - 15.92%

Michael Dougherty - 20.23%

Jena Griswold - 46.50%

David Seligman - 17.35%

Republican Party:

Michael Allen - 60.51%

David Willson - 39.49%

Secretary of State

Democratic Party:

Jessie Danielson - 37.08%

Amanda Gonzalez - 62.92%

Libertarian Party:

Alex Astley - 61.35%

Sean Vadney - 38.65%

State Treasurer

This was an uncontested primary race. Democrat Jeff Bridges and Republican Kevin J. Grantham will face off in the General Election in November.

Colorado Regents District 2 (includes Eagle County)

Democratic Party :

Kubs Lalchandani - 27.41%

Edie Hooton - 42.85%

Murray Smith - 29.74%

Republican Party: