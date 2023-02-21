Tuesday, February 21

On today's newscast: a controversial midvalley development proposal has another hearing scheduled, Pitkin County will weigh in Tuesday on waste reduction goals at the landfill, two Black ranchers sought support at a rally outside the state capitol in Denver, Aspen's longtime clothing store Susie’s Consignment has a new owner, Snowmass Village will be celebrating Fat Tuesday in style, and more.

