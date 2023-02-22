Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, February 22
On today's newscast: local law enforcement are working with the FBI to investigate the school threat, the names of the companies that applied to be the next FBO at the Aspen Airport have been released, restaurant owner Mawa McQueen is inviting a guest chef to the valley in honor of Black History Month, state lawmakers are drafting a bill that could change how Colorado accommodates its growing population, and more.
