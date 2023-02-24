Friday, February 24

On today's newscast: more details have emerged about the caller who threatened local schools, there were three major backcountry rescues in the Aspen area this week, officials are looking for ways to make Glenwood Canyon safer, state lawmakers have unveiled their plans to curb gun violence, the "Palm Tree Music Festival" is coming to Aspen this weekend, and more.

