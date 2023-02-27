Monday, February 27

On today's newscast: two backcountry skiers died in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Saturday, it’s looking to be a busy week for Aspen’s city council, a local team of repeat winners finished first in the Power of Four, World Cup athletes have been meeting with local students ahead of the races this weekend, a local peer support group for LGBTQ+ youth is expanding, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.