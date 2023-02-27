Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, February 27
On today's newscast: two backcountry skiers died in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Saturday, it’s looking to be a busy week for Aspen’s city council, a local team of repeat winners finished first in the Power of Four, World Cup athletes have been meeting with local students ahead of the races this weekend, a local peer support group for LGBTQ+ youth is expanding, and more.
