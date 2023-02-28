Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, February 28
On today's newscast: Mayor Torre and challenger Tracy Sutton participated in a candidate forum at Explore Booksellers, Aspen’s city council unanimously approved an updated climate action plan, Aspen Film is hosting a screening on Wednesday inspired by champion downhiller Franz Klammer, the state House passed a bill that would allow local governments to enact rent control, and more.
