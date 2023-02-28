Tuesday, February 28

On today's newscast: Mayor Torre and challenger Tracy Sutton participated in a candidate forum at Explore Booksellers, Aspen’s city council unanimously approved an updated climate action plan, Aspen Film is hosting a screening on Wednesday inspired by champion downhiller Franz Klammer, the state House passed a bill that would allow local governments to enact rent control, and more.

