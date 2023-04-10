Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, April 10
On today's newscast: lawmakers gathered in Glenwood Springs on Friday to oppose the Uinta Basin Railway, Garfield County Public Health is hosting a virtual summit Tuesday for people living with disabilities and the groups that support them, the Aspen School District is planning to opt out of the state’s newly approved free school lunch program, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.