Wednesday, April 12

On today's newscast: no injuries were reported in an avalanche at Snowmass Ski Area Tuesday afternoon, a Carbondale Republican plans to challenge Lauren Boebert for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, Aspen city councilor Rachel Richards passed the torch after nearly 30 years as an elected official, Pitkin County met with the FAA about future airport plans, and more.

