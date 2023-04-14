Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, April 14
On today's newscast: Aspen’s new city council kicked off this week with two new faces and tension in the air, locally-elected officials are advancing a state bill to expand language accessibility, ballots have been sent out for the Aspen Fire District’s board election, the recent dust-on-snow event and warmer temperatures could mean a faster snowmelt, and more.
