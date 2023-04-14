Friday, April 14

On today's newscast: Aspen’s new city council kicked off this week with two new faces and tension in the air, locally-elected officials are advancing a state bill to expand language accessibility, ballots have been sent out for the Aspen Fire District’s board election, the recent dust-on-snow event and warmer temperatures could mean a faster snowmelt, and more.

