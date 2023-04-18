Tuesday, April 18

On today's newscast: over 100 students from Aspen High School gathered on Monday to protest gun violence, a newly filed lawsuit alleges the Garfield County sheriff’s office caused an inmate’s death in 2021, Skico executives stopped by Aspen's city hall to introduce their new CEO, two gallery openings this week showcase student work, and more.

