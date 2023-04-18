Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, April 18
On today's newscast: over 100 students from Aspen High School gathered on Monday to protest gun violence, a newly filed lawsuit alleges the Garfield County sheriff’s office caused an inmate’s death in 2021, Skico executives stopped by Aspen's city hall to introduce their new CEO, two gallery openings this week showcase student work, and more.
