Wednesday, April 26
On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners got an update on federal COVID relief funds going towards childcare, the Wild and Scenic Feasibility Collaborative is hosting a summit on Thursday about the future of the Crystal River, a new report finds that our region is among those most heavily impacted by ozone and particulate pollution, and more.
