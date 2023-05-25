Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, May 25
On today's newscast: a public celebration of life will be held Friday in Vail for the local resident who died in a rafting accident in Glenwood Canyon, Independence Pass opens for the season on Thursday at noon, Pitkin County will poll voters next month about a potential ballot question on a tax to fund housing and childcare, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.