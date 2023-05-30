Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, May 30
On today's newscast: a large crowd gathered for the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Aspen, Pitkin County has approved grants for a variety of water-related projects, local nonprofit Response received key approvals to build its new office and shelter in Basalt, the Protect the Dolores Film Tour is coming to TACAW on Wednesday, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.