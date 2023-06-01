Thursday, June 1

On today's newscast: Community members share memories of longtime local Tony Welgos, the Basalt Connect begins its summer schedule, Wilderness Workshop connects with the community at First Friday, the Aspen Institute will offer free admission to Community Programs events this summer, Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Silt misses a vote to raise the country’s debt ceiling, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.