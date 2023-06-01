Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, June 1
On today's newscast: Community members share memories of longtime local Tony Welgos, the Basalt Connect begins its summer schedule, Wilderness Workshop connects with the community at First Friday, the Aspen Institute will offer free admission to Community Programs events this summer, Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Silt misses a vote to raise the country’s debt ceiling, and more.
