Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, June 7
On today's newscast: Pitkin County’s growth advisory committee presented its final recommendations to commissioners, Aspen's city council pushed its Lumberyard affordable housing vote to later this month, Democrat Mike Johnston will be the next mayor of Denver, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.