Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, June 13
On today's newscast: ten people were shot in Denver during a late-night NBA championship celebration, Garfield County search and rescue crews helped find a missing child north of Dotsero, a new state law is focused on improving water quality in mobile home parks, Strawberry Days is returning to Glenwood this weekend, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.