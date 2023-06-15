Thursday, June 15

On today's newscast: the 'Valley Alliance to End Homelessness' is finalizing its plan for how to use a $2.7 million state grant, Skico and the White River National Forest are seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the Snowmass Ski Area, more pride celebrations are coming up this month at TACAW and the Aspen Music Festival campus, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.