Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, June 15
On today's newscast: the 'Valley Alliance to End Homelessness' is finalizing its plan for how to use a $2.7 million state grant, Skico and the White River National Forest are seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the Snowmass Ski Area, more pride celebrations are coming up this month at TACAW and the Aspen Music Festival campus, and more.
