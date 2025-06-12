Amid national protests, local residents speak out against ICE and support immigrant communities Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Journalism Published June 12, 2025 at 6:04 PM MDT Eleanor Bennett / Aspen Journalism & Aspen Public RadioAbout 30 protesters march toward a building listed on ICE’s website as a “field office” in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday morning. The protest was organized by local activists in response to a recent increase in community reports of ICE activity in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. TKTK