Community, horses, and heritage: The Four Bar S Gymkhana in Howard, Colorado

In the small town of Howard, Colorado, something special happens each summer. Riders of all ages — from toddlers on ponies to seasoned horsewomen in their seventies — gather at the Four Bar S arena for a grassroots gymkhana series that's more than just a set of horse events. It’s a tradition, a community, and a legacy, all wrapped into one.

The arena itself is a piece of local history. Originally built in the 1960s by the McEnulty family, it was once home to regular team roping events that drew riders from across the region.

Stefanie Sere / KLZR The McEnulty’s arena in Howard, Colorado, hosts gymkhanas during the summer for anyone aged four to 84.

“My dad built this arena with his brothers — lots of hard work and love went into it,” said Guy McEnulty, who now helps carry on that legacy. “He did it all for the kids. That was always his thing.”

After a hiatus for some time, the arena came back to life about eight years ago. What started with a few gymkhana events has grown into a beloved summer series that draws participants from Pueblo, Cripple Creek, and Colorado City.

Bonnie Yarborough, who reignited this event, explained that they started hosting gymkhanas in Westcliffe at the Wild West Cowboy Church, and then brought them here to Howard.

“That was about eight years ago. Since then, we’ve done them every summer.”

What makes this gymkhana special is its inclusive spirit. Events are open to all ages and skill levels — from lead-line riders under six to those 51 and over. Audrey Schultz, a 77-year-old lifelong horsewoman from Granby, was there and ran alongside her grandkids in the Howard arena.

“We had three generations running today,” she said. “It’s such a blessing to still be able to ride and share this with my family.”

Stefanie Sere / KLZR Families wait together for their next gymkhana event.

Schultz also organizes gymkhanas in Kremmling and is passionate about horse-and-rider safety.

“It’s about more than just competing,” Schultz said. “It’s about learning, teaching respect, and building the right partnership between horse and rider. And most importantly — keeping everyone safe.”

Kids like Tristan (12) and Jet (10) echo that joy.

“It’s really fun,” Tristan said with a smile. “You get to rope and ride with your friends and family.”

Jet’s favorite events? “All of it — especially breakaway roping.”

After the gymkhana wraps up, the arena shifts into roping events — team roping and breakaway — reserved for participants or families involved in the gymkhana. It’s one more way the organizers keep the tradition rooted in family values and the rich culture of this part of Southern Colorado.

“Whether you're a beginner or a lifelong rider, there’s a place for you here,” said Yarborough. “We go slow, we go fast, but most importantly, we go together.”

