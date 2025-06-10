Stefanie SereDigital Editor
Stefanie Sere is the Digital Editor for Rocky Mountain Community Radio and News Director at KLZR.
The Colorado Senior Games were held June 6–8, 2025, in Colorado Springs. Athletes age 50 and older competed in events including track and field, pickleball and bowling.
Monarch Ski Resort recently hosted “Ski Ballet on Freeway,” a fundraiser for KHEN, a community radio station in Salida, and Monarch Mountain Community Outreach, which provides charitable grants to nonprofit organizations in Chaffee County.
More than books: How one local library strengthens and serves the community one instrument at a timeMany public libraries are more than places to get books — they serve as community hubs. From lifelong learning classes to children storytimes, libraries offer a rare neutral space for people to gather. In Westcliffe, Colorado, one library also offers people a chance to learn a musical instrument.
New laws going into effect in Colorado in the new year address a range of issues, including road safety, egg sales, minimum wage, and workplace protections.