Jazz in the Sangres: Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts’ legacy resonates in the mountains

Between 1989 and 2007, Westcliffe, Colorado, hosted the Jazz in the Sangres festival—a celebration of live jazz that became the birthplace of the Jazz in the Sangres Camp in 2000, adding an educational element to the festival.

At the center of CCJA and the camp is drummer, educator, and Denver jazz mainstay Paul Romaine , who co-founded the program with his wife Christine Romaine.

”We hadn't even been an organization for a year yet. And the festival, they had an education committee they had formed at the festival, and they wanted to have a camp with kids,” Romaine said. “And so, they asked us if we would do it, and my wife and I were just like, ‘Oh, yeah, sure. That should be fun.’”

Romaine’s musical career started young. In the early 1970s, he joined what is now the Colorado Youth Bands—the first of many ensembles that would shape his musical journey. Despite opportunities elsewhere, he chose to stay rooted in Denver.

“I made a career here just by, you know, I always tell everybody, you hang around long enough, some people start calling you,” he said.

But Romaine’s decision to stay wasn’t just about gigs—it was about community, and giving back.

Over the past quarter-century, CCJA has grown from a single small ensemble into a robust nonprofit organization serving hundreds of students annually through after-school programs, workshops, and summer intensives with its most beloved offering, the Jazz in the Sangres camp.

Photo courtesy of CCJA. The Jazz in the Sangres Jazz Camp at Music Meadows Ranch in Westcliffe, Colorado, July 2025.

“Jazz isn’t just about the notes,” Romaine said. “It’s about listening, collaboration, and learning how to create something together. That’s what we try to pass on.”

Each year, between 25 and 45 high school musicians from across the state gather in Westcliffe for an immersive weeklong camp held each summer in the scenic foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The camp is designed for intermediate to advanced students who want to deepen their skills and immerse themselves fully in the world of jazz. Students rehearse in small combos and a big band, attend masterclasses with professional musicians, and take part in nightly jam sessions that can stretch long after sunset. The entire experience wraps up at the end of the week with student performances throughout Westcliffe.

Stefanie Sere / KLZR Paul Romaine leads the Summer of 2025 Colorado Conservatory of the Jazz Arts at The Historic Jones Theater in Westcliffe, Colorado, on Friday, July 25, 2025.

The faculty, drawn from CCJA’s roster of professional jazz artists, live alongside the students, creating an atmosphere of constant creativity and access.

“It’s a place where students can see what a life in jazz really looks like,” Romaine said. “They eat, play, and learn right alongside us.”

Outside the practice rooms, the camp offers a taste of the natural beauty surrounding Westcliffe. Hikes, outdoor rehearsals, and spontaneous performances often spill into the town, where locals have come to look forward to the students’ end-of-week concerts held in community spaces around the area.

The Jazz in the Sangres camp not only strengthens young musicians’ technical skills but also fosters the mentorship and sense of belonging that has defined CCJA for 25 years. Many alumni go on to pursue careers in music or education—some even returning to teach the next generation.

As CCJA celebrates its milestone anniversary this year, its influence continues to ripple far beyond Denver. From city stages to the quiet mountain town of Westcliffe, the Conservatory’s mission remains unchanged: to nurture creativity, connection, and community through the language of jazz.

