Colorado completes review of Hunter S. Thompson’s death, reaffirming he died by suicide

State investigators have completed their review of Hunter S. Thompson’s death, reaffirming the famed writer and once-Pitkin County Sheriff candidate died by suicide in 2005.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced in September that it was reviewing the case at the request of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson’s widow, Anita Thompson, had contacted Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione with “new concerns and potential information.” Investigators have not shared the details of those concerns.

“While we have always believed the original investigation was conducted properly, we recognized the importance of an independent review for the Thompson family,” Sheriff Buglione said in a statement Friday. “CBI’s conclusions reaffirm the original findings and, we hope, provide reassurance and clarity.”

Thompson is credited with pioneering gonzo journalism, a highly personal and participatory style of reporting made famous in his book “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

CBI said in Friday’s press release that the review did not uncover any new evidence that conflicted with Pitkin County’s original investigation.

Investigators had determined Thompson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Woody Creek home on Feb. 20, 2005.

Original crime scene photos corroborated that Thompson’s body was aligned with the bullet trajectory, supporting the finding that the body was not moved or staged after death.

Interviews confirmed that Thompson was suffering from depression and chronic pain, experiencing physical and mental decline and having suicidal ideations. He also idolized author Ernest Hemingway, who died by suicide, the review noted.

“All speculative theories could not be substantiated,” CBI wrote in the release.

In a statement, Anita Thompson thanked CBI for its thorough and professional work.

“This allows all of us who loved Hunter to move forward with a clean conscience,” she said.