Snowmass wraps up a ski season plagued by low snowpack on Sunday

Snowmass Ski Area will close on Sunday, April 5, due to current snow conditions.

The mountain received six inches of snow in recent days, but it was not enough to make up for a season of warm temperatures and low snowpack.

“While recent snowfall has been welcomed, it is not enough to maintain our terrain and safety standards,” Aspen Snowmass said in a press release Thursday.

Snowmass’ 2025-2026 season was marked by several on-mountain upgrades and winter sports competitions, including the U.S. Grand Prix and the debut of the Elk Camp high-speed quad and Cirque T-Bar lifts.

But even these events were plagued by poor snow conditions. SkiCo originally scheduled January’s U.S. Grand Prix at Buttermilk Mountain, but some events were moved to Snowmass when there was not enough snow for the slopestyle course.

Snowmaking operations ensured the new Elk Camp chairlift and the surrounding terrain opened on time in December, but several runs under the new chair intermittently closed and reopened throughout the season.

Snowmass was originally scheduled to close on April 12. Its closing comes a week after Buttermilk Mountain and Aspen Highlands also closed early.

Starting on Monday, April 6, Aspen Mountain will be the only Aspen Snowmass resort open for lift-served skiing, and daily lift ticket prices will be reduced. The skiing company said it “will keep it open as long as possible, with more updates to follow soon.”

Aspen Mountain is currently scheduled to close on April 19. It received eight inches of snow this week.

It is unclear if Snowmass will hold its remaining events, including the Slash the Mass Banked Slalom, Culture Shifters and a veteran’s clinic.

The slalom and veteran’s clinic are scheduled for this weekend, but there may not be enough snow for the events. Culture Shifters is scheduled for April 10-12.

All events had been removed from Aspen Snowmass’ events page at the time of publication.

Aspen Snowmass did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story. The company denied requests for comment for both Buttermilk and Highlands’ closings.

There will be a closing party on Saturday, April 4 at Elk Camp Restaurant, which will be open until 4 p.m.