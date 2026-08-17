© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and the fight for the future of the Colorado River

KNPR | By Jimmy Romo
Published August 17, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT
Fort Mojave Indian Tribe chairman Timothy Williams, wearing a black T-shirt, black baseball hat, blue jeans and work boots, is seen bending down to check the water level at the tribe’s water pumps near the Colorado River.
Jimmy Romo
/
Nevada Public Radio
Fort Mojave Indian Tribe chairman Timothy Williams bends down to check the water level at the tribe’s pumps.

The Colorado River stretches 1,450 miles across the U.S. And for just 17 miles, the river flows through the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe’s reservation, which spans across three states: Arizona, California and Nevada.

The tribe has roughly been allotted 133,000 acre-feet of water a year — enough to sustain over a quarter of a million households. Most of that goes to their alfalfa and upland cotton operation, which pays for healthcare services, housing, a state-of-the-art elementary school and other services. But as states, cities and the federal government fight over the future of the river, all of that is at risk. And tribes like the Fort Mojave are often left out of the negotiations.

“These are the things that keep us up at night,” Fort Mojave Indian Tribe chairman Timothy Williams said. “But we are a strong and resilient people, Fort Mojave, and we will continue on no matter what takes place, you know, no matter what decisions take place out there, we will continue on and we will continue on as a people out there.”
Tags
Mountain West News Bureau
Jimmy Romo
Jimmy Romo-Buenrostro joined Nevada Public Radio in 2025 as an Indigenous affairs reporter and producer.
See stories by Jimmy Romo