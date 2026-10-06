Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, October 6
On today's podcast: Immigration enforcement has ramped up in Garfield County this year, but candidates for county commissioner want to keep local officers out of it. The Colorado State Patrol is asking folks in the high country to stay alert on the roads for wildlife for the next few months. And Boulder County is at the center of a Supreme Court case over whether oil companies can be held liable for damages, due to the effects of climate change.