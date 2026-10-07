Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, October 7
On today's podcast: The two candidates for Garfield County commissioner share top concerns, despite their different political parties. A Parachute support center is providing food, clothing and social services for those in need. And a pediatrician at Children's Hospital Colorado says doctors are seeing a lot of flu cases early this season.