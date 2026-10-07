© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Wednesday, October 7

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published October 7, 2026 at 8:49 AM MDT
aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png

On today's podcast: The two candidates for Garfield County commissioner share top concerns, despite their different political parties. A Parachute support center is providing food, clothing and social services for those in need. And a pediatrician at Children's Hospital Colorado says doctors are seeing a lot of flu cases early this season.
Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff