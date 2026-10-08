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Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Thursday, October 8

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published October 8, 2026 at 8:52 AM MDT
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On today's podcast: The two candidates running for Eagle County sheriff want to prevent license plate reader technology from being misused. Garfield County could boost clean energy projects next year. And the city of Aspen wants to hear residents’ opinions on the timing of municipal elections.
Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff