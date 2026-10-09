Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, October 9
On today's podcast: A new program is offering free birth control, regardless of whether you have health insurance. The top two gubernatorial candidates shared the stage for the first— and only time— on Thursday. And business confidence in Colorado is low.